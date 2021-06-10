Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

