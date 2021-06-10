Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 410,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,125. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

