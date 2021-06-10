K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.68. Approximately 1,122,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 758,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

KNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

