JustLiquidity Price Hits $30.43 on Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 220.4% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.43 or 0.00081796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $54,968.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00189319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00202694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.29 or 0.01304502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.57 or 0.99717925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

