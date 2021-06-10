Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,660 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 510,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 218,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

