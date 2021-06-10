Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,183 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.