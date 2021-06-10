Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,146,114 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146,114 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.