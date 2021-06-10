Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 73,925 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 181.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.25.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

