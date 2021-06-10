Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 457 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Xylem worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

