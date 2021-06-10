Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.77

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 54666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 177,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

