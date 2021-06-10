JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

