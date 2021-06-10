Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $438.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

