John J. Harrington Sells 27,107 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -1.67. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
