John J. Harrington Sells 27,107 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -1.67. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

