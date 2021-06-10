John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.12. 1,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,545. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.