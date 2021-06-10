Jetcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $660,302.11 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $660,302.11 and $849,405.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

