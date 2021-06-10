Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 8,603 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

