Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NYSE:NX opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $906.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.