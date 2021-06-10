Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Shares of MS opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

