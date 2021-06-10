Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €708.45 ($833.48).

EPA:KER opened at €744.60 ($876.00) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €677.78. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

