JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

JDSPY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

