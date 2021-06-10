Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,464 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.72% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $81,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 349,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,875. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.