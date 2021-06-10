Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Down to $40.01

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $39.02. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 6,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

