Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

J opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several analysts have commented on J shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

