Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,295 shares of company stock worth $52,284,397.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

