Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 437.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

