Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $682.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $332.80 and a twelve month high of $692.12. The company has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.