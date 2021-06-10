Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.