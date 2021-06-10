Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

MCHP opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.