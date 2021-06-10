Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of GNOM opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.