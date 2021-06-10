Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,132.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

