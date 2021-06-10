Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $172.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

