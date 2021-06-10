Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,431,250.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBL opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

