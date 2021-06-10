J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech Sells 3,000 Shares

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ JCOM opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
