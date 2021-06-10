J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech Sells 3,000 Shares

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in J2 Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

