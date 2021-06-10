J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boeing by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

