J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 26,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.