J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 207 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,217. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

