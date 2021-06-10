J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 4.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 305,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 238,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

