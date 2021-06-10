ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.55

ITV plc (LON:ITV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.55 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 6532636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.45 ($1.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,641.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

