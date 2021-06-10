Istar Inc. Purchases 13,519 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,908,138.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82.

SAFE traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.