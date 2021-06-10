Island Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ISLE)

Island Coin (CURRENCY:ISLE) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Island Coin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $89,306.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Island Coin has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 542,980,986,630,671 coins and its circulating supply is 472,011,071,657,496 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin . The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin

Buying and Selling Island Coin

