iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Trimmed by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 1,522,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

