iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

