iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter.

COMT stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

