iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,415,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 794.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

