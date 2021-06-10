Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $47.02 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

