Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

