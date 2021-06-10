IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,850. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

