Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 1,171,739 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

