Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 16,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,725,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,988 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

