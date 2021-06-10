Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.19 Million

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $138.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $623.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $698.78 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,690. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

